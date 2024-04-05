EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen Colbertstormy daniels

Stephen Colbert Reveals Absolute 'Best Part' Of Trump's Upcoming Criminal Trial

"The Late Show" host is looking forward to this element of the looming court proceedings.
Ed Mazza
Stephen Colbert on Thursday celebrated Donald Trump’s latest legal defeat as a judge in New York refused to delay his upcoming trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“Let’s go!” Colbert said. “The best part is: It’s a criminal trial, so Trump has to be there every day. Starting April 15, we get to see Donald Trump having to see Stormy Daniels testify about having to see Donald Trump naked.”

Trump will be on trial for allegedly falsifying business records to cover his $130,000 payment to porn star Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about her claims of affair with Trump years earlier.

Trump has denied the affair, while Daniels has gone public with colorful details of their alleged encounters. Colbert on Thursday offered a not-so-subtle reminder of how Daniels described the ex-president’s penis.

“Your honor, for reasons that will be all too apparent following her testimony, I would like to submit into evidence this baby bella mushroom,” Colbert said.

See more in his Thursday night “Late Show” monologue:

