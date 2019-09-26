Colbert Reveals The 'Secret Words' Trump Used That'll Stain His Legacy Forever

The White House on Wednesday released a partial summary of President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Stephen Colbert treated it like a game show.

The comments show Trump pressuring Zelensky to investigate leading 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden as well as the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden.

The summary shows Zelensky buttering up Trump during the call.

“Yes, you are absolutely right, not only 100% but actually 1,000%” he said at one point when agreeing with Trump.

“This guy speaks Trump’s language,” Colbert cracked, then mimicked: “Not just 100%, 1,000%, many are saying the most bigly percent anyone has ever seen, fake news, witch hunt, no collusion, OK? Let’s collude.”

The “Late Show” host then found another phrase used by Trump... the “secret words” he treated as a game show contest, complete with some prizes the president would probably prefer not to win:

TONIGHT: If you thought Trump was smart enough to not voluntarily release evidence of his crimes, then you thought wrong. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Nplvsoza0t — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 26, 2019