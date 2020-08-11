Stephen Colbert is back at work and he’s picked up right where he left off: trolling President Donald Trump.

The “Late Show” host mocked Trump on Monday for signing a series of executive actions over the weekend, including one intended to extend unemployment benefits.

“I can understand why he’s in favor of providing that,” Colbert said. “Because come January, everyone in his family might need it.”

Another executive order is intended to extend a moratorium on evictions.

“Of course he wants that: Come January, everyone in his family might need it,” Colbert cracked, then launched into a dance for making the same joke twice:

Colbert also discussed a moment when the president seemed to forget the word “virus” in the middle of a sentence. Watch his full monologue below:

Colbert just returned from a two-week vacation and he is no longer working from home. However, the “Late Show” isn’t back in its studio in the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York just yet; it’s recorded in an attached office building and there’s still no audience.

Colbert and a number of other late shows, including Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” and James Corden’s “Late Late Show,” have left their homes recently for something a little bit closer to their normal broadcasts. All of them departed from their studios in March as the pandemic spread across the United States.

