Stephen Colbert Spots Urgent 'Warning Signs' For Trump In Latest Numbers

The "Late Show" host does some brutal math for the former president.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump may not want to take too much comfort in his easy victory over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in Tuesday’s Michigan primary.

“There were some warning signs for him,” Colbert pointed out on Wednesday. “In every primary so far, Trump has done significantly worse than the polls had predicted ahead of time.”

Trump underperformed his polls in Iowa by 2 percentage points, by 7 points in New Hampshire, 8 in South Carolina and 15 in Michigan.

“If this trend continues, by November he will get negative 23 percent of the vote,” Colbert noted. “Or as he calls it: ‘total victory.’”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

