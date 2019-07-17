Colbert Thinks Trump Accidentally Revealed Way Too Much About His Marriage

President Donald Trump continues to attack four women of color serving in the U.S. House, saying at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday night that they should leave the country.
But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert noticed a curious choice of words in Trump’s latest Twitter rant.
The president tweeted that all House Democrats are “now wedded to this bitterness and hate.”
The word that stood out most: “wedded.”
“Wedded to bitterness and hate?” he said. “You know it’s serious when Trump starts quoting his marriage vows.”
See his full takedown below:
