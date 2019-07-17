COMEDY

Colbert Thinks Trump Accidentally Revealed Way Too Much About His Marriage

The "Late Show" host jokes about a curious word choice in the president's latest attack on Democrats.

President Donald Trump continues to attack four women of color serving in the U.S. House, saying at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday night that they should leave the country

But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert noticed a curious choice of words in Trump’s latest Twitter rant.

The president tweeted that all House Democrats are “now wedded to this bitterness and hate.” 

The word that stood out most: “wedded.”

“Wedded to bitterness and hate?” he said. “You know it’s serious when Trump starts quoting his marriage vows.”

See his full takedown below:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
