Colbert Thinks Trump Accidentally Revealed Way Too Much About His Marriage

President Donald Trump continues to attack four women of color serving in the U.S. House, saying at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday night that they should leave the country.

But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert noticed a curious choice of words in Trump’s latest Twitter rant.

The president tweeted that all House Democrats are “now wedded to this bitterness and hate.”

The word that stood out most: “wedded.”

“Wedded to bitterness and hate?” he said. “You know it’s serious when Trump starts quoting his marriage vows.”

See his full takedown below:

TONIGHT: Democrats in Congress passed a resolution condemning Trump's racist comments. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/oCvwoEUQPm — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 18, 2019