Stephen Colbert Reveals His Biggest Trump Wish: 'All I Want Before I Die'

Stephen Colbert has just one wish as the investigations into former President Donald Trump and his family move forward.

The “Late Show” host noted that New York Attorney General Letitia James had taken legal action against Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, to compel them to testify under oath as she investigates potential fraud.

“Lord, please make that happen,” Colbert pleaded:

“Please,” he said. “I don’t ask for much, and I don’t ask often, all I want before I die is to see Don Jr. swear in on a jar of hair gel. It’s the only thing he believes in.”