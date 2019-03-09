Stephen Colbert: Trump's 'Whole New Holiday' Sounds A Lot Like 4th Of July

Stephen Colbert wasn’t that impressed this week with President Donald Trump’s announcement of a “whole new holiday” to be celebrated on July 4.

“On the Fourth of July, we are having in Washington, D.C., a great tribute to America,” Trump said. “I hope you can all come. Fourth of July – keep it open. The Fourth of July – a salute to America.”

“Yes,” Colbert said. “We’re all going to be saluting American on – sorry, what was the date again?”

Speaking directly to Trump, Colbert added: “Here’s the thing. Washington, D.C., already hosts an annual concert and fireworks on the mall. So the only thing that’s different is now we have to listen to you give a speech.