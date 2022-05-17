Stephen Colbert Rips Tucker Carlson For Sharing Same Browser History As Killers

Stephen Colbert returned to “The Late Show” Monday night after a bout of COVID-19 and jumped right back into the fray, suggesting Fox News host Tucker Carlson should probably be concerned that his “browser history matches that of a mass murderer.”

First, the comedian expressed his sadness over the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York on Saturday that left 10 people dead, most of them Black. A white, 18-year-old male named Payton Gendron is accused of targeting the predominantly Black neighborhood in what authorities said was a hate crime.

In online writings purportedly written by Gendron, he embraced the racist “replacement” conspiracy theory, which holds that white Americans are being replaced by people of color. The ideology is a common theme on Carlson’s Fox News show.

According to The New York Times, Carlson’s “producers sometimes scoured his show’s raw material from the same dark corners of the internet that the Buffalo suspect did.” Other mass killers, including the shooter who killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas in 2019 and the New Zealand gunman who slayed 51 people earlier that year, have also espoused the racist replacement ideology.

However, Colbert said that doesn’t mean Tucker’s responsible for what happened.

“But I would hope it would give anyone pause to find out that their browser history matches that of a mass murderer,” he said. “If I found out that Jeffrey Dahmer was really into the ‘Lord of the Rings,’ I might switch over to the Narnia stuff.”

Watch his full monologue below: