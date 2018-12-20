Stephen Colbert has no time for Tucker Carlson’s racist rhetoric.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” Colbert called out the Fox News host for ranting last week that immigrants make America “dirtier.”

“Carlson’s already got a reputation for flirting with racism, but last week, he took it to a racy new level,” said Colbert.

Carlson, whose advertisers have fled the show over the comment, was “nothing if not a little racist who could,” Colbert added.

Colbert also poked fun at Carlson for ignoring the biggest news of the day ― the sentencing hearing for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn — and instead choosing to cover “hard news” about gingerbread cookies.

Check out the clip here: