“You’d think that once the people gaslighting you on a daily basis have been revealed to be liars, say, in multiple text messages in a $1.6 billion court filing by Dominion Voting Systems, they would pump the breaks,” Colbert said. “But apparently, some people are just addicted to being dicks.”

Advertisement

He was referring to court filings that show Carlson and other personalities on the right-wing network knew they were lying to viewers by parroting Trump’s false claims of election fraud, but continued to do so anyway.

Now, Carlson is taking it to the next level after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave him exclusive access to security footage from the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Carlson has used cherrypicked footage to claim the rioters were no more than tourists and sightseers.

“Sightseers? Sightseers, really?” Colbert said in disbelief. “Grab a rock honey, we’re going to the Louvre. I want to peacefully smear my crap on the Mona Lisa, see if she keeps smiling after that!”

Advertisement

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

“Tucker can try to change the narrative all he wants but we all know what we saw that day,” Colbert said.

Colbert’s team also put together a video of Carlson reviving “Jaws” the way he’s tried to change the narrative on January 6: