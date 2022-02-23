Stephen Colbert Shreds Tucker Carlson With A Scathing Reality Check

Stephen Colbert had a scathing one-liner for Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who has become a staunch defender of Russian President Vladimir Putin despite his invasion of Ukraine this week.

On Tuesday night, for example, Carlson claimed President Joe Biden was actually the aggressor, and was secretly setting up a conflict with Russia to “make a play against fossil fuels.”

Carlson, who has admitted to lying, also claimed Ukraine was being managed by the U.S. State Department and offered this weird defense of Putin:

Tucker: It may be worth asking yourself… why do I hate Putin.. Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? pic.twitter.com/0jlXfS0PYy — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2022

Colbert noted the economic sanctions imposed on Putin and Russia in the wake of the invasion limited the nation’s access to Western funding sources.

“So that means no Russian money can come into the U.S.,” Colbert said. “There goes Tucker Carlson’s sponsors.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: