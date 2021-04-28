Stephen Colbert Takes Dirtiest Swipe Yet At 'Mask-Hole' Tucker Carlson

Stephen Colbert may have just delivered the dirtiest punchline yet about Tucker Carlson’s anti-mask meltdown on Fox News earlier this week. (Watch the video below.)

“The Late Show” host was highlighting the looser Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines announced Tuesday when he turned his sights on Carlson, whose unhinged comments received nationwide attention.

Carlson railed that masks “transform citizens into drones” and “prevent intimacy and human contact.”

“Tucker,” Colbert began. “Masks are not the reason humans do not want to contact you. It’s because you say stupid stuff like this. Even before lockdown intimacy wasn’t what I was looking for from strangers in public. No one says, ‘Gosh, it was so much more personal when you could see the subway masturbator’s happy little face.’”

Carlson also encouraged people to call the police when they see kids wearing masks, provoking more mockery from Colbert.

Watch the whole monologue or skip to 2:50 for Colbert’s Carlson barbs.