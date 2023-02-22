What's Hot

EntertainmentFox NewsStephen Colberttucker carlson

Stephen Colbert Exposes Ugliest ‘Truth About Tucker Carlson’ In Just 13 Seconds

The "Late Show" host used Carlson's own tactics against him in scathing segment.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert tore into House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) decision to give Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusive access to the surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Carson, a confessed liar, has publicly defended the attackers, who were trying to overturn the results of the election and keep Donald Trump in office. He has spread conspiracy theories and even dismissed the attack as a “forgettably minor outbreak.”

“Yeah, no biggie,” Colbert replied. “I think all of us will always remember watching it on TV and thinking, ‘This is forgettable.’”

Carlson has a history of deceptive editing.

“But hey, if he gets to do it, so can we,” Colbert said, then shared a heavily edited 13-second clip to “reveal the truth about Tucker Carlson.”

Check it out in his Tuesday night monologue:

Colbert also turned Carlson’s take on Jan. 6 into a new song:

