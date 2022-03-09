Stephen Colbert Spots The Weirdest Weapon Ukraine Has Used Against Russia

Stephen Colbert spotted one of the most unbelievable acts of resistance as Ukraine battles an invasion by Russia.

The “Late Show” host read this tweet on Tuesday night:

Advertisement

In Kyiv a woman knocked down a Russian drone from a balcony with a jar of cucumbers. How did they expect to occupy this country? — Liubov Tsybulska (@TsybulskaLiubov) March 5, 2022

That provided an opportunity for Colbert to reach into his joke jar for some instant Vlasic puns.

“That’s right! Ukrainian grandmothers have weaponized pickles ― and they’re not gherkin around,” he said. “Here’s the dill-io: Mess with Ukraine, and they will relish the opportunity to hit you with a pickle spear. Or even worse, drop a tactical cuke.”