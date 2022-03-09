Entertainment

Stephen Colbert Spots The Weirdest Weapon Ukraine Has Used Against Russia

This is one tactical weapon that could get messy fast.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert spotted one of the most unbelievable acts of resistance as Ukraine battles an invasion by Russia.

The “Late Show” host read this tweet on Tuesday night:

That provided an opportunity for Colbert to reach into his joke jar for some instant Vlasic puns.

“That’s right! Ukrainian grandmothers have weaponized pickles ― and they’re not gherkin around,” he said. “Here’s the dill-io: Mess with Ukraine, and they will relish the opportunity to hit you with a pickle spear. Or even worse, drop a tactical cuke.”

Once fact-checkers looked into the story, however, they found one key detail was wrong, and Colbert had to revise all those jokes in his Tuesday night monologue:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

the late show with stephen colbertukraine russiaukraine war