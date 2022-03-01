Stephen Colbert Spots All The Best Ways Ukrainians Told Putin To 'Go F**k Yourself'

Like many, Stephen Colbert was moved by some of the heartbreaking footage coming out of Ukraine, which is under assault from Russia.
But he’s also been heartened by some of the extraordinary acts of heroism, from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refusing to leave Kyiv down to some very determined grandmas. And more than a few shared blunt messages for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian soldiers invading their country.
Colbert recapped some of those moments in his Monday night monologue: