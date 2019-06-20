Stephen Colbert Has A Painfully Honest Question About Rising U.S.-Iran Tensions

Tensions are escalating between the United States and Iran, potentially putting the two nations on the path to conflict.
And “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has just one question about the whole thing.
Tehran this week shot down a U.S. drone, claiming it was flying over Iranian territory. Washington said the drone was traveling in international airspace and called the incident an “unprovoked attack.”
“Iran made a very big mistake,” President Donald Trump warned on Thursday.
That had Colbert wondering about this high-stakes game of whom to trust.
“‘Who are you going to believe, Iran or the U.S. government?’ is a question that used to be really easy to answer,” he said Thursday:
