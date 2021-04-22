CORONAVIRUS

Stephen Colbert Has A Hilarious Way To Convince Republicans To Get The Vaccine

It involves guns. And walls.

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday suggested how to boost acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine among Republicans, who tell pollsters they’re hesitant about receiving the shot.

The “Late Show” host put the jab into terms that GOPers may understand.

“A vaccine arms your immune system with little medical guns ― pew pew pew,” he began, mimicking firing a pistol.

Then he flung dings about ex-President Donald Trump’s promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and the right’s complaints about so-called cancel culture.

Check out Colbert’s gags from the 8-minute mark here:

Coronavirus COVID-19 Stephen Colbert Republican Party Vaccine