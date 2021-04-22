Stephen Colbert Has A Hilarious Way To Convince Republicans To Get The Vaccine

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday suggested how to boost acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine among Republicans, who tell pollsters they’re hesitant about receiving the shot.
The “Late Show” host put the jab into terms that GOPers may understand.
“A vaccine arms your immune system with little medical guns ― pew pew pew,” he began, mimicking firing a pistol.
Then he flung dings about ex-President Donald Trump’s promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and the right’s complaints about so-called cancel culture.
Check out Colbert’s gags from the 8-minute mark here:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Do your vaccine side effects predict how you’d react to COVID-19?
- “I’ve been sick from COVID-19 for almost a year.”
- Should children go to camp this summer?
- These are the most common ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected mental health.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter