Stephen Colbert Taunts Putin Over Most Awkward Consequences Of Sanctions

Stephen Colbert pointed out some of the unusual ways Russia is being hurt by the sanctions imposed on the nation by much of the world.

“Thanks to sanctions against Russian airlines, Aeroflot now only flies to one foreign airport: Minsk, the capital of Belarus,” he said. “So Russian travel agents had to cut back to a single poster.”

That poster:

CBS

Netflix also pulled out of Russia, which inspired this take on the situation from Colbert’s “Late Show” team:

On #LSSC tonight: Putin had to make his own version of Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Lgz59mp9Av — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 8, 2022