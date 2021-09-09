'Truly Humbling': Stephen Colbert Discovers The New 'Whitest Man In America'

Stephen Colbert is giving up his crown.

The “Late Show” host shared some footage of college football over the weekend, with many games featuring packed stadiums of unmasked fans who ― in some cases ― faced no vaccine requirements for entry.

But what stood out the most to Colbert wasn’t just the chance for the coronavirus to spread. It was this clip from the Duke’s Mayo Classic, in which a fan ate from a tub of the sponsor’s mayo on camera:

Well, that’s one way to savor the delicious flavor of Duke’s Mayo… pic.twitter.com/vUz61SLVDH — Duke's Mayo Classic (@DukesMayoBowl) September 5, 2021

“It’s truly humbling to watch,” Colbert said. “Until I saw that video, I thought I was the whitest man in America. All hail the new king of Caucasia!”

See his full Wednesday night monologue below: