Stephen Colbert Explains To Will Smith The Best Way To Truly Hurt A Comedian

Stephen Colbert offered some advice to Will Smith, who on Sunday slapped Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars after the comic made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, which is due to the medical condition alopecia.

“Will Smith was offended by the joke and wanted to stand up for his wife, fine,” Colbert allowed, then cracked: “Challenge Chris to a duel.”

But then Colbert gave some honest advice on the best way to “really hurt” a comedian.

“Don’t laugh,” he advised. “That hurts way more than a punch, I promise you.”