Stephen Colbert Has 1 Wish For This Time Next Year

Stephen Colbert can’t wait to retire one element of his comedy repertoire.

Various figures stated during Thursday’s fourth night of the Democratic National Convention what they were hoping for this time next year, should Democratic nominee Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Colbert shared his own wish on “The Late Show.”

“This time next year I hope I don’t have to do this voice ever again,” said Colbert, jumping mid-way into his impression of the president.

“Because, face it, it’s been three and a half years, the impression’s not getting any better and I’m pretty sure I’m getting polyps,” he joked.

Check out Colbert’s monologue here:

