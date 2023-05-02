What's Hot

7 Bodies Found During Search For 2 Missing Oklahoma Teens

Republican 2024 Candidate Nikki Haley Calls On Dianne Feinstein To Step Down

Met Gala’s Most Unlikely Star Dies On The Red Carpet

The TikTok-Viral Cloud Slides Have A Fresh Look For Summer

25 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Your 20s vs. Your 30s vs. Your 40s

So THAT'S Why You Wake Up Earlier As You Get Older

28 Products With Review Photos That’ll Make You Think 'We Love To See It'

Should You Sleep In Underwear Or Go Commando? Doctors Have Thoughts.

This Restaurant Owner Will Make You Want To Be A Better Person

44 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 40 Swear By

11 Tops From Amazon That Reviewers Say You Need For Your Workouts

DeSantis Board Sues Disney In Latest Tug Of War In Florida

EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen ColbertThe Late Show

Stephen Colbert Tells Future Jokes As Writers Strike — And It Looks Bad For GOP

"The Late Show" host zinged Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump in predicting things "we're pretty sure could happen" while Hollywood writers are on strike.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

Stephen Colbert on Monday roasted the GOP’s leading 2024 presidential contenders with jokes intended for the future. (Watch the video below.)

“The Late Show” host explained that his writers were about to strike (which they did with other Writers Guild of America members on Tuesday). So, they “put together jokes about news stories that we’re pretty sure could happen in the next couple of weeks.” The CBS talk show is going off the air amid the Hollywood labor dispute.

“Disney has prevailed in its First Amendment lawsuit against Ron DeSantis,” Colbert announced. “As part of the settlement, DeSantis will perform three months of community service poop-scooping after Sulley from ‘Monsters Inc.’”

The Late Show

Disney last week sued DeSantis, accusing him of retaliation and stifling free speech after the Florida governor seized power over Disney’s self-governing district. DeSantis has been trying to crack down on Disney after the company’s CEO criticized the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. Now the legal fight has intensified.

Colbert went further out on a limb in predicting new trouble for Donald Trump ― an indictment for using child labor at Mar-a-Lago. “But in his defense,” Colbert said, “it is nearly impossible to find anyone willing to play with Eric.”

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community