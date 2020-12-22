Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Stephen Colbert asked his celebrity guests on “The Late Show” to slate the tape by announcing their name at the start of their video call interviews.

And as a montage that the show shared Monday shows, some fared decidedly better than others at identifying themselves, counting to three and then clapping in order to sync the audio and video.

Some famous faces accidentally said Colbert’s name instead of their own.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper appeared not to know what was going during a joint chat with Andy Cohen.

And “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston got it wrong like no other.

Check out the video here:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!