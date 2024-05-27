Ayesha And Stephen Curry Welcome Fourth Child And People Are Buzzing Over The Name

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ayesha and Stephen Curry welcomed their fourth child, a boy, the couple announced Sunday.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!” the four-time NBA champ wrote in a joint Instagram post with his wife, a cookbook author.

The baby was born May 11 and his name, Caius Chai, has social media talking.

People on X, formerly Twitter, called it a “fire” name and a “good name,” but many were confused by it. Some even poked fun at it.

The lad’s name could be derived from the Latin Caius, meaning “rejoice,” according to Nameberry. Chai could be Hebrew for “life” or perhaps even a reference to tea.

We’ll check with the Currys, but they’re kinda busy right now.

The Warriors’ elimination from the postseason in April’s play-in round at least gave two-time MVP Steph more time to focus on family.

Caius Chai joins siblings Riley Elizabeth, 11, Ryan Carson, 8, and Canon W. Jack, 5. Welcome to the team, kid!