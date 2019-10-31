Ayesha Curry Thanks Fans For 'Love And Support' After Stephen Curry Breaks His Hand

Ayesha Curry thanked Stephen Curry’s fans, on behalf of their family, for the “love and support” they have shown the NBA star after he suffered an injury during a game on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors star left the game against the Phoenix Suns with a broken left hand, the team confirmed in a statement on Twitter early Thursday morning.

“Our entire family thanks you all for the love and support and PRAYERS for Stephen,” restaurateur Ayesha Curry wrote on Twitter regarding her basketball star husband.

“When the love surpasses life’s hurdles there is NOTHING you can’t overcome,” she continued. “We stand in our belief of impact over legacy. This is Gods way of showing him, you, I , us how to ‘trust the process.’”

Our entire family thanks you all for the love and support and PRAYERS for Stephen. When the love surpasses life’s hurdles there is NOTHING you can’t overcome. We stand in our belief of impact over legacy. This is Gods way of showing him, you, I , us how to “trust the process”. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) October 31, 2019

During the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game, in which the Warriors were trailing the Suns and ultimately lost 121-110, Stephen Curry collided with the Suns’ Aron Baynes as he drove to the basket.

Baynes appeared to fall hard on the point guard’s left arm as both players hit the ground. No further information on the two-time NBA MVP’s recovery time is known as of now.

Steph Curry heads to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after taking a scary fall. pic.twitter.com/xt4fgp6Y4U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2019

In the meantime, well wishes for Stephen Curry from fans and other NBA players have continued to pour in on Twitter:

“Best wishes to him and hope he has a speedy recovery.”



- @aronbaynes on @StephenCurry30 🙏 pic.twitter.com/11aIecBYQj — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 31, 2019

Wow!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙏🏽 Up for a speedy recovery for @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/gPmoGAFUeb — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) October 31, 2019

Brazil sends forces to you. We are praying for Curry — Stephen Curry BR 🇧🇷 (@Curry30Brasil) October 31, 2019

🙏🏽 hope he gets better! @NBA @jrnba needs the big bro — Miles Brown (@MilesBrown) October 31, 2019