Stephen Curry will be playing his first NBA game with a college diploma on Wednesday.

The Golden State Warriors superstar received his bachelor’s degree in absentia from Davidson College on Sunday, writing in an Instagram photo/video gallery that it was a “Dream Come True!!” (Watch it below.)

“Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done! Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through. Official @davidsoncollege alum 🙌🏽 Momma we made it! #greatdaytobeawildcat.”

One video showed Curry’s name being called at the ceremony while a man held up a cardboard cutout of the former Wildcat star who became perhaps the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College.



Congrats to the Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/R3giuMtPDx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2022

The Warriors and the North Carolina-based college also confirmed the milestone, with the school writing that Curry reenrolled for the spring semester and worked with several professors to complete his credits. Curry majored in sociology.

Curry, 34, can be forgiven for missing the pomp and circumstance over the weekend. The two-time league MVP is leading his team in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks starting Wednesday in San Francisco. Curry is seeking his fourth NBA title ― but this could be the first one as a college grad.