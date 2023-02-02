What's Hot

U.S. NewsCaliforniastephen curryhousing

Stephen Curry Isn't A Fan Of A Possible Housing Development Near His Home

The NBA star and wife Ayesha wrote a letter opposing a proposal to build up to 16 townhouses in Atherton, California.
Ben Blanchet

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t pleased with a housing development that could be near his property in Atherton, California.

A letter from the NBA champion and wife Ayesha Curry opposing the construction wasn’t enough to convince the Atherton City Council, which “reluctantly” voted to adopt a housing plan that included the development on Tuesday, according to SFGate.

The proposed development could transform a 1.5-acre lot with a single-family home to include up to 16 townhouses. The Currys’ letter said they’re concerned with “both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind” them, The Almanac reported.

“We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting,” the letter said. “Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home.”

The Currys added that the town should commit to “investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto” their property if the town included the development in its plan.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Stephen Curry: Underrated" premiere at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah, last month.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Atherton, which is just over 30-minutes away from the Warriors’ home at the Chase Center, was named the “most expensive” ZIP code in the U.S. for the third year in a row back in November, according to RealtyHop.

Atherton’s housing plan is a “result of state mandates” that call on local governments to fulfill construction goals and develop a plan to show how they’ll “hit their required housing numbers” or else miss out on funding, SFGate reported.

The Currys argued that the development “would not contribute to the very-low or low-income housing quotas required by the state,” according to The Almanac.

At least one council member along with Atherton Mayor Bill Widmer weren’t pleased with the ask for 348 additional units in the town. However, the council’s adopted plan may not be approved by the state.

“Residents appear to be united in their opposition, and the city council seems to recognize that it’s fairly unlikely the state will approve their approach to housing, at least without more back-and-forth,” SFGate reported.

Ben Blanchet

