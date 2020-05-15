Jimmy Kimmel Asks Stephen Curry To Repeat His Mini-Golf Magic. Curry Obliges.

Stephen Curry is one of the best shooters in basketball history, so it figures his hand-eye coordination could produce some cool miniature golf shots, too.

Jimmy Kimmel asked the Warriors superstar on Thursday to duplicate a trick shot he made to internet applause in mid-March, banking a golf ball off the door and into a cup.

The two-time MVP explained that he did it on the fourth try for the video but missed the next 100 or so.

But Curry, who was promoting his “Holey Moley” extreme mini-golf show, was game for another go. And Kimmel was starved for sports, given that the NBA and other professional sports leagues have been suspended since the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting around the seven-minute mark in the video above, watch Curry’s attempt to reconjure his magic, and guess how many tries he took to succeed.

Probably not as many as you might think.