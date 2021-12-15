Sports World Reacts To Stephen Curry's Historic 3-Point NBA Record

Stephen Curry broke the NBA’s all-time 3-point record on Tuesday night, leaving the sports world bouncing with excitement.

The Golden State Warriors star hit his 2,974th 3-pointer against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Curry broke the record previously held by NBA legend and Hall of Famer Ray Allen, who had 2,973 3-pointers in his career.

Steph Curry: 2,974 and counting

Ray Allen: 2,973 pic.twitter.com/MhPn1GiJ1P — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 15, 2021

Curry’s historic achievement thrilled his fans and his peers.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant tweeted on Tuesday night, “2974...more on the way. Congrats to the God [Curry].”

“This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats [Curry],” tweeted Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wrote on Twitter: “Just landed in Dallas to see [Curry] broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE.”

“Transcendant...” wrote Chicago Sky WBNA star Candace Parker. “You have changed the way we even view basketball… that’s a legacy. CONGRATS.”

Curry also received a sweet shout-out from his wife, restaurateur Ayesha Curry, who posted a video tribute to him on Instagram on Tuesday night.

“Congrats my baby,” she wrote in the post’s caption after noting his record-breaking number 2,974. “I love you so much! You did that. To God be the glory. I’m so proud of ya.”

Curry responded to all the love he has received in a video message he posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Dream come true. In the Garden too,” he wrote in the post. “Thank you everybody for reaching out and showing love. This means so much to me and my family.”

