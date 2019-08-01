Steph Curry Says His 'Perspective Is Clear' In Sweet Wedding Anniversary Message

Stephen Curry shared a touching message on Instagram to honor his eighth wedding anniversary with his wife, cookbook author and restaurateur Ayesha Curry.

The NBA star wrote that the two are celebrating “doing life together” in a post on Wednesday.

“Growing strong through all the ups and downs. Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear!” he wrote. “That @ayeshacurry....that’s my baby right there....love you and thank you for being my Proverbs 31:10-11 everyday!”

The Currys, who met as teens in a church youth group, were married in North Carolina in July 2011. They have three children: Riley, Ryan and Canon.

Ayesha Curry also gushed over her husband in an Instagram post on Wednesday, calling being married to him “the ultimate blessing.”

“Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key,” she wrote. “When the trauma becomes the triumph you win! I love you for ever and always constantly giving the ultimate glory to God. Here’s to 8!”

The couple has shared their admiration for each other publicly on numerous occasions. In May, the Golden State Warriors star praised her for “being authentic” after the CoverGirl spokesperson received backlash for discussing her own insecurities during an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk.”

“Keep being you. I love you,” he wrote in an Instagram Story at the time, according to E!.

Many people joined in their anniversary celebration by sending congratulatory notes to the Currys on Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary! So happy for you both that you followed your gut instincts about each other and what your beautiful little family and life could and would be, and drowned out any noise to the contrary,” one person wrote in the comments section of Ayesha Curry’s post. “You two deserve every happiness!”

“Wow what a beautiful couple,” wrote another.