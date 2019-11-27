ASSOCIATED PRESS Stephen F. Austin players celebrated the team's 85-83 overtime upset win over No. 1 Duke.

Hail to these giant killers.

Stephen F. Austin State University’s basketball team shocked No. 1 Duke at the buzzer in overtime Tuesday to win, 85-83, in Durham, North Carolina. (See the video below.) The improbable victory ended Duke’s 150-game winning streak at home against nonconference opponents, The Washington Post reported.

Watch the scrappy visitors from Nacogdoches, Texas, grab a loose ball and pass it to Nathan Bain, who races in for a layup as time expires. And check out that glorious celebration. Congrats, Lumberjacks.

NO. 1 DUKE FALLS TO STEPHEN F. AUSTIN IN A STUNNING ENDING 🤯 pic.twitter.com/x6xsdesWkL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2019

How much of an upset was this?

Duke is basically a pipeline to the NBA. The school sent three top 10 choices to the league in the last draft. Duke, as an Associated Press No. 1 team, had never lost to an opponent from outside the major conferences, ESPN noted.

Before the game, Stephen F. Austin was ranked 263rd in the country in the Pomeroy ratings. (It has since climbed several rungs.)

Here are a few more looks at the kind of moment that makes sport so wonderful.

BAIN GOES COAST TO COAST FOR THE GAME WINNER AT THE BUZZER!



'JACKS WIN! 'JACKS WIN! #RaiseTheAxe#AxeEm pic.twitter.com/27SwQZNmjq — SFA Basketball (@SFA_MBB) November 27, 2019

LAYUP AT THE BUZZER!!!!



NO. 1 DUKE GOES DOWN TO STEPHEN F. AUSTIN!! pic.twitter.com/jgRi2bDpxF — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 27, 2019

This angle sustains my soul pic.twitter.com/ZEHgfAVQUB — Interim Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) November 27, 2019