Stephen Fry Issues Inspirational Call For Kindness Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The British actor said "we can go back to being mean and beastly" when the pandemic is over.

Stephen Fry called for feuds to be forgotten and strangers to be smiled at in an inspirational rallying cry for kindness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the British actor’s appeal on Twitter, he proposed that “when the final whistle is blown we can go back to being mean and beastly.”

“Agreed?” he asked on Thursday.

Check out Fry’s tweet here: 

Fry’s plea ― which came as the number of worldwide cases of the virus passed 134,000 ― was well-received by many of his followers:

