Stephen King used a golden oldie to mock President Donald Trump on Wednesday about The New York Times report that said his businesses lost almost $1.2 billion between 1985 and 1994.

The bestselling horror author tweeted in the style of a radio DJ as he shared a link to The Beatles’ 1964 song “I’m A Loser”:

A golden oldie, a platter that matters, a monster from the stack o' wax, and this one goes out to DONALD J. TRUMP!https://t.co/PLAHilvh8x — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 8, 2019

Other suitably-titled songs that King, who is a fervent critic of Trump and his administration, could have chosen to troll the commander-in-chief include “Loser” by Beck:

“Loser” by Jerry Garcia: