'Case F**king Closed': Stephen King Sums Up Impeachment Evidence Against Trump

Author Stephen King can’t understand why anyone is still in doubt about President Donald Trump after the first set of public impeachment hearings last week.

Multiple witnesses have testified that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure the country into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, son Hunter Biden, and conspiracy theories about a Democratic National Committee computer server.

Biden is the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, and is consistently ahead of Trump in early polling, something the president has raged about on Twitter.

King tweeted on Sunday:

Trump tried to use blackmail and coercion in order to torpedo the candidacy of the man he saw as his chief roadblock to a second term. Case fucking closed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 17, 2019

The best-selling author has been a frequent Trump critic on social media and was even blocked by the president for his comments.

“I might’ve said he had his head somewhere where a certain yoga position would be necessary to get it there,” King told Stephen Colbert last year. “And that was it, man.”

Public impeachment hearings resume on Tuesday with four key witnesses including Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the National Security Council’s Ukraine expert, and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence who has previously testified that Trump’s request of Ukraine was to serve his “personal political agenda.”