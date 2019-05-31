“Chernobyl” — HBO’s dramatization of the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster — is giving Stephen King food for thought about Donald Trump.

The famed horror writer on Thursday tweeted it was “impossible” for him to watch the show “without thinking of” the U.S. president.

The five-part mini-series chronicles the Soviet Union leaders’ culpability in and subsequent dire handling of the devastating disaster.

King noted that “like those in charge” of the doomed reactor, Trump is “a man of mediocre intelligence” in charge of great power “that he does not understand.”

It's impossible to watch HBO's CHERNOBYL without thinking of Donald Trump; like those in charge of the doomed Russian reactor, he's a man of mediocre intelligence in charge of great power--economic, global--that he does not understand. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 30, 2019

Craig Mazin, the show’s writer-producer, responded that he was “so pleased” King was “smartly watching.”

First, I am so pleased that you’re watching.



Second, I am so pleased that you’re smartly watching.



Not that there was ever a doubt. ;) — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) May 30, 2019

King later shared a terrifying bedtime story with his 5.2 million followers, involving an eyeball and a tick.

Squeamish? Then don’t read on.

Want a little bedtime story? My friend felt he had a hair caught between his eye and his glasses. He couldn't get rid of it, so he looked in the mirror. A tick was crawling on his eyeball. Nighty-night, sleep well. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 31, 2019

Check out the trailer for “Chernobyl” here: