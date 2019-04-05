Stephen King explained on Thursday why he believes people shouldn’t be shocked by the college admissions bribery scandal.
The horror novelist tweeted:
Dozens of people, including “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, have been charged with allegedly paying bribes to secure spots at prestigious schools for their children.
Many tweeters who responded said the scandal was not solely symptomatic of Trump’s presidency and that equivalent alleged illegal behavior had been taking place “for years.” King followed up, however, with a further attack on Trump and his syntax:
King has long been a fierce critic of Trump. He’s written a (very) short horror story about the president, called for his impeachment and dinged him with a quote from late author George Orwell.