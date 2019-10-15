Stephen King Hits Trump's Foreign Policy Doctrine With A NSFW Nickname

Author Stephen King joined the chorus of critics calling out President Donald Trump for pulling U.S. troops from Syria.
Trump’s decision meant abandoning America’s Kurdish allies in Syria, who have fought alongside U.S. troops against Islamic State terrorists for the past five years. With U.S. troops out of the picture, the Kurds quickly came under attack by Turkey, which considers them to be terrorists.
The bestselling author suggested a name for Trump’s foreign policy doctrine to be used by scholars who study this era in the future:
Some 160,000 people, including 70,000 children, have been displaced since the attacks began after Trump’s decision last week, the United Nations said. According to UNICEF, one attack knocked out a water station serving 400,000 people. Another attack allowed hundreds of Islamic State supporters to escape from a camp where they were being held, The Associated Press reported.
Despite giving the apparent green light to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump has now imposed sanctions on Turkey and vowed tariffs.
King’s fans gave the tweet nearly 50,000 “likes,” and some joined him in trying to name the Trump doctrine: