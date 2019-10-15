Stephen King Hits Trump's Foreign Policy Doctrine With A NSFW Nickname

Trump’s decision meant abandoning America’s Kurdish allies in Syria, who have fought alongside U.S. troops against Islamic State terrorists for the past five years. With U.S. troops out of the picture, the Kurds quickly came under attack by Turkey, which considers them to be terrorists.

The bestselling author suggested a name for Trump’s foreign policy doctrine to be used by scholars who study this era in the future:

Trump foreign policy will be known in the future as the Asshole Doctrine. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 14, 2019

Some 160,000 people, including 70,000 children, have been displaced since the attacks began after Trump’s decision last week, the United Nations said. According to UNICEF, one attack knocked out a water station serving 400,000 people. Another attack allowed hundreds of Islamic State supporters to escape from a camp where they were being held, The Associated Press reported.

King’s fans gave the tweet nearly 50,000 “likes,” and some joined him in trying to name the Trump doctrine:

The Death Doctrine — Janis Sexton (@Ez4u2say_Janis) October 14, 2019

It will be known as The Reich Stuff — ResistUSA (@ResistVA) October 14, 2019

Damnit!

I was really hoping for

"The Covfefe Doctorine" — JaKe W........................................😎🖕 (@Colbywinters) October 14, 2019

The Backstabber Doctrine. — 🌜Carla 🕊️ Church🌛 (@CarlaChurch) October 14, 2019

His presidency will be remembered

as The Raw Deal. — A Shot of Steve™ ⚡️ (@SteveKoehler22) October 15, 2019

Make Assholes Great Again? — Trent Latta (@TrentLatta) October 14, 2019

Blunderbuss Diplomacy. Sociopathic Statesmanship. He is the very example of Leo Szilard’s warning, ‘Do not destroy what you cannot create.’ pic.twitter.com/sX1QVB1Mgp — RaRa Avis Press 🕷 (@RaRaAvisPress) October 14, 2019

A$$hole doctrine.....fixed it — John Galt (@nickmic36) October 14, 2019