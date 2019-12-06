Stephen King Nails The Big Problem With Republicans' Argument Against Impeachment

Author Stephen King on Thursday dismantled a key Republican talking point against the impeachment of President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal with a blunt reminder about the 2016 election.
“I get a kick out of the Republicans saying impeachment is an effort to overturn the will of the American people when Hilary (sic) beat the dumbbell by 3 million votes,” the horror novelist tweeted. “He won because of the antiquated electoral college, a 2-mule wagon in a jet plane world,” King added.
King ― a frequent and vocal critic of Trump and his administration ― noted in a later tweet how “Trumpers hate that 3 million vote differential.”
“Bring it up and it’s like hitting on a raw nerve,” he wrote.
King’s posts resonated with fans who called the analysis “bang-on” and “excellent.”