ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen King Schools Donald Trump With Some Ancient Military Advice

The horror author mocked the president with a line from Sun Tzu's "The Art of War."

Horror novelist Stephen King is not averse to dinging President Donald Trump with an old literary quote.

And on Friday night, The Shining author did it again ― with this line from Chinese general and philosopher Sun Tzu’s ancient military guide, The Art of War.

King’s tweet was an apparent response to Trump’s tweeted claim that North Korea would become “a great Economic Powerhouse” under its dictator Kim Jong Un. Trump also announced an upcoming summit with the North Korean leadership in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 with his posts.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Stephen King Sun Tzu The Art Of War