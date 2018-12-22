Horror novelist Stephen King launched a renewed Twitter attack on Donald Trump on Friday as he compared the president to a chilling character from the anthology TV series “The Twilight Zone.”

King said Trump “increasingly” reminded him of “monster child” Anthony Freemont from the classic episode titled “It’s A Good Life.”

Trump increasingly reminds me of Anthony Freemont, the monster child in a Twilight Zone episode called "It's a Good Life." Republicans kowtow to him, because he might throw a tantrum and send them away into the cornfield if they don't. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 21, 2018

“Republicans kowtow to him, because he might throw a tantrum and send them away into the cornfield if they don’t,” he explained, in reference to the plot from the show, which was first broadcast in 1961.

King had earlier mocked Trump for wrongly blaming Democrats over the partial shutdown of government with this zinger about the stock market:

Trump was eager to take credit for the stock market's rise. Who will he blame now that it's shitting the bed? THE DEMOCRATS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 21, 2018

Last week King got explicit with his recommendation of what Trump should do with his proposed border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which he has so far failed to secure funding for: