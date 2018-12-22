Horror novelist Stephen King launched a renewed Twitter attack on Donald Trump on Friday as he compared the president to a chilling character from the anthology TV series “The Twilight Zone.”
King said Trump “increasingly” reminded him of “monster child” Anthony Freemont from the classic episode titled “It’s A Good Life.”
“Republicans kowtow to him, because he might throw a tantrum and send them away into the cornfield if they don’t,” he explained, in reference to the plot from the show, which was first broadcast in 1961.
King had earlier mocked Trump for wrongly blaming Democrats over the partial shutdown of government with this zinger about the stock market:
Last week King got explicit with his recommendation of what Trump should do with his proposed border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which he has so far failed to secure funding for: