Stephen King Has 1 Simple Demand For Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene

The bestselling author also urged all Republican lawmakers to stop the distractions and focus on this key issue.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Bestselling author Stephen King called out Republican lawmakers for focusing on attacking President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden instead of taking action to stop mass shootings.

In the middle of another week marked by horrific gun violence, King tweeted:

Then, he took on two GOP lawmakers specifically, starting with conspiracy theorist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.):

Boebert earlier this week posed for a photo holding a T-shirt calling an AR-15-style gun a “cordless hole puncher” one day after that same type of weapon was used to kill five people in Texas, including a child.

King also responded to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.):

Greene last year implied a series of mass shootings could’ve been staged.

“It almost sounds like it’s designed to persuade Republicans to go along with more gun control,” she said at the time.

Her office later insisted that “all the Congresswoman did was ask about the timing.”

The Gun Violence Archive has counted 192 mass shootings so far in 2023.

