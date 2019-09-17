ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen King And 'It: Chapter Two' Stars Offer 'Positive Clown Facts'

Let Bill Skarsgård and James McAvoy reassure you ... not.

While Pennywise the clown from “It: Chapter Two” feasts on victims, “It” author and sequel actor Stephen King wants to reassure the public that “not all clowns are incarnations of bloodthirsty demons.”

King teamed with castmates Bill Skarsgård (Pennywise) and James McAvoy (Bill) for a public service announcement called “Positive Clown Facts.” (See it above.)

“Over 50 percent of clowns are not murderers,” McAvoy declares in “The Late Show” clip, posted Monday.

Aren’t you feeling better already?

