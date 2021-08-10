Stephen King Comes Up With Illuminating New Way To Rip Ron DeSantis

Bestselling author Stephen King showed his contempt for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“Ron DeSantis is probably not the brightest bulb in the chandelier at the best of times,” the horror writer cracked during a discussion about the Donald Trump-adoring politician’s disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and red tide crisis in the state.

“So, not an evil genius?” asked host Stephen Colbert. “Not a mastermind?”

“No, I wouldn’t say so,” replied King. “You know, he’s got that deer-in-the-headlights look somehow.”

“Deer in the headlights hoping that’s two motorcycles that are going to go right by him,” said Colbert.

“That’s exactly right,” agreed King, who was promoting his latest book “Billy Summers.”

Watch the interview here:

King, a Maine native, now spends half the year in Sarasota County, Florida.

“I didn’t really want to go (to Florida), but once you get to be 65 and you don’t play tennis very well, it’s the law,” the novelist joked to Colbert.

Living in the Sunshine State has allowed King to observe DeSantis “fairly up-close,” he explained.

King has repeatedly used Twitter this month to call out DeSantis’ banning of mask mandates, even as Florida has become the epicenter of the highly transmissible delta variant.

DeSantis is right! Masks should be banned in schools!

And (as Dan Rather says) let's ban helmets in football.

Let's ban padded gloves in boxing.

Surgeons should go barefaced.

I have a right to light up a butt in Publix.

BUT A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO CHOOSE? NEVER! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 8, 2021

DeSantis policies are right-wing "the individual rules and to hell with what happens" policies. They are turning a beautiful state into a big ICU ward where even healthy people can barely breathe. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 2, 2021

Hey, Florida--here's your man Ron DeSantis: Not only are COVID infections in Florida sky high, the beaches are almost uninhabitable due to red tide from the Piney Point disaster, and the fish kill is in the mega tons. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 2, 2021