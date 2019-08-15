Stephen King Wants To Get '1 Thing Straight' About His Racist GOP Rep. Namesake

Horror writer Stephen King was once again forced to distance himself from his Republican lawmaker namesake, the racist Rep. Steve King of Iowa.
On Wednesday, he tweeted:
The politician King, who has in the past expressed white supremacist views, this week faced yet more calls to resign after making comments about generations of people not being alive were it not for rape and incest.
This name issue is not a new problem for King the writer. In November 2018, he tweeted:
The bestselling author’s latest disclaimer immediately went viral:
