ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen King Shares His Magic Phrase To Stop Politics Arguments At Thanksgiving

But the horror author has divided opinion with his advice.

Author Stephen King on Thursday morning shared his top tip to stop arguments about politics from ruining Thanksgiving.

The horror novelist, who is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, tweeted “five magic words” to help nip such family rows in the bud.

“Hey! Let’s talk about baseball!” wrote the longtime Boston Red Sox fan.

King’s post immediately went viral with his 5.6 million followers.

But not everyone agreed with his idea. Some people suggested talking about sports could cause even more animosity. Others, meanwhile, just couldn’t help turning the conversation back to politics and Trump:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Donald Trump Politics News thanksgiving Stephen King
CONVERSATIONS