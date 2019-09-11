Stephen King Shocked How Much His New Book Parallels Trump's Border Policy

Novelist Stephen King may write scary stories, but he doesn’t necessarily want them to come true.

King appeared on “The View” Wednesday to discuss his latest book, “The Institute,” which is about a group of children with special powers who are kept captive for experiments.

“When I started this book, I just wanted to write a story about defenseless children who were locked up and had to kind of band together in order to fight these cruel adults that are performing tests on them,” King told the show’s co-hosts.

King said his book was initially inspired by the shocking CIA experiments in the early 1950s, as well as “the horrible experiments that were performed on people in the camps during World War II.”

But when news surfaced about the dire conditions that migrant children were facing in detention facilities, he started seeing parallels between his novel and President Donald Trump’s border policy.

“Sometimes, life comes along and imitates art instead of the other way around,” King said. “As I was rewriting this book, all at once I find out we’re locking little kids up in cages on the border, and I’m thinking to myself, this is like my book.”

Watch the complete King segment below.