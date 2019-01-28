Stephen King Has 1 Burning Question For Every Trump Supporter

Author Stephen King said the arrest Friday of Roger Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, should make one thing clear.

Stone, who served briefly as a Trump campaign aide in 2015 and remained an informal adviser afterward, was charged with seven counts including lying, obstruction of an official proceeding and witness tampering.

Stone is just the latest to be indicted in connection with the Robert Mueller investigation, which has led to guilty pleas from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, among others.

That led to King’s question for Trump supporters over the weekend:

Another Trump insider appears bound for the old (Roger)stone hotel. How long before Trump supporters realize that you don’t surround yourself with dirty guys unless you’re dirty yourself? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 26, 2019

Also over the weekend, Trump fired off another “WITCH HUNT!” tweet.

King replied:

Yes! And you're the witch! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 27, 2019

King has been a steady Trump critic on Twitter and was even blocked by the president on the social network over his comments.

“I might’ve said he had his head somewhere where a certain yoga position would be necessary to get it there,” King told Stephen Colbert last year. “And that was it, man.”