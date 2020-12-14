White House adviser Stephen Miller may have outdone himself Monday in pushing Donald Trump’s desperate bid to overturn an election he has already lost.

As Electoral College electors in 50 states and the District of Columbia meet to formally select Joe Biden as the new president, Miller told “Fox & Friends” that “an alternate slate of electors” was hard at work to undo the results.

“As we speak today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we’re gonna send those results up to Congress,” Miller said in an interview, posted to Twitter. “This will ensure that all our legal remedies will remain open. That means if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the ultimate slate of electors be certified.”

"As we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress."

On the Fox News Republican-friendly morning show, Miller continued to push Trump and GOP allies’ baseless claims that the election was rigged ― even after losing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Texas. The Texas challenge was tossed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Trump and his backers have launched approximately 50 legal actions to contest the election, stirring the president’s base but defying reality.

Asked to explain the elector plan further, Miller said:

“You have an alternate slate of electors in a state like say, Wisconsin, or in a state like Georgia, and we’ll make sure that those results are sent up side by side to Congress, so that we have the opportunity, every day between now and Jan. 20, to say that slate of electors and the contested states is the slate that should be certified to uphold a fair and free election and an honest result,” Miller said, per Mediaite, which called the initiative “wacky.”

The votes from the Electoral College will be counted in a session of Congress on Jan. 6, with lame duck Vice President Mike Pence presiding.