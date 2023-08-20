LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former presidential advisor Stephen Miller declared “lawfare” on President Joe Biden and the Democrats while addressing Donald Trump’s multiple criminal indictments this weekend.

Miller appeared ostentatiously angry during an appearance on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures, where he ranted about “thought crimes” and political persecution before calling on Republicans to draft criminal referrals for President Biden and his associates.

“We’ve entered a dark new era in American history in which the prosecutor’s office has been weaponized and transformed into a tool of political repression,” Miller moaned while talking to host Maria Bartiromo and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.).

“Anyone who is really thinking that it stops here, and anybody thinking, ‘Well this will be it, the radical left will move on,’ is living in a delusion, they’re living in an absolute fantasy.”

Miller cried election interference as he accused prosecutors of charging Trump attorneys with “thought crimes,” making a melodramatic reference to the dystopian novel “1984.”

“If you can get away with having a local prosecutor or main justice take over a presidential election, throw innocent people in jail for decades potentially, you can prosecute and incarcerate Republican attorneys for the crime, the thought crime, of providing legal counsel with which the prosecutor disagrees, there is no ruling principle here,” he said.

“It will be open legal season on Republicans,” Miller went on, before suggesting Republicans ready criminal referrals for an “honest” Department of Justice to pursue if and when Trump assumes office in 2025.

“The only way this ends, and I hate to say it but it’s true, is if Republicans return lawfare in kind,” he warned. “That is the only way you could ever create the political conditions for a cease-fire, otherwise one side gets pulverized and it keeps getting pulverized.”

Greene endorsed Miller’s idea, calling criminal allegations against Trump and company “pure communism” as she accused the Democrats of a “grand conspiracy” to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

Last week, the former president and 18 others were indicted in Georgia over allegations they conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is facing similar accusations from the Department of Justice, which announced four federal charges against the politician at the start of this month.

Miller and Greene may have some trouble making their case about election interference, however.