Greg Sargent, a columnist for The Washington Post, has picked apart some of senior White House aide Stephen Miller’s biggest lies about immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border.

In his Thursday column, Sargent noted how Miller parroted one of President Donald Trump’s oft-repeated assertions in his weekend interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace when he said:

“You cannot conceive of a nation without a strong, secure border. It is fundamental and essential to the idea of sovereignty and national survival to have control over who enters and doesn’t enter the country.”

Sargent said Miller’s claim was “actually two lies in one.”

The first idea “that we don’t have control over our borders” is “not true by any reasonable metric,” Sargent explained, noting how “illegal border crossings are near historic lows, while the number of Border Patrol agents has expanded to an extraordinary degree, and terrorists breaching the border is a nonexistent problem.”

The “second, bigger lie” was that without control over borders “we don’t have a country or national sovereignty.”